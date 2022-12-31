Stargate Finance (STG) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC on major exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $48.69 million and $2.86 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

