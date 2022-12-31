State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 89,650 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,650 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $36,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $91.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.04.

