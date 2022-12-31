State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,147,222,000 after buying an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $708.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $927.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $700.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.00.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

