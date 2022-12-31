State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 1.75% of OneMain worth $64,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMF opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.45 million. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.13%.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

