State of Michigan Retirement System Has $26.17 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.26. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.