State of Michigan Retirement System Has $36.80 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,723 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Adobe by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Adobe by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the software company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 550,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 112,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ADBE opened at $336.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $575.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.