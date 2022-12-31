State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

TXN opened at $165.22 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day moving average is $165.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

