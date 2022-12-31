State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NYSE NKE opened at $117.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $167.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

