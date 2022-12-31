Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) Short Interest Up 50.8% in December

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the November 30th total of 829,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Statera Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Statera Biopharma by 275.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 82,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Statera Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Statera Biopharma by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126,715 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Statera Biopharma by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Statera Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Statera Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 1,897,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,572. Statera Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Statera Biopharma Company Profile

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

