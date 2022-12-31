Status (SNT) Market Cap Achieves $73.71 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $73.71 million and $2.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00036525 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018443 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00227976 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01881324 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,048,713.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

