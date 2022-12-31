Stephens Cuts Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target to $68.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Cutera Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. Cutera has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.65 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 225.70%. Analysts predict that Cutera will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 1,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

