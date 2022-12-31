Stephens Cuts Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $68.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stephens from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

GKOS opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.23. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

