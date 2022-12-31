Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 31st (BC, BDN, CIVB, CVGI, FOLD, IFF, IPAR, MGI, NRT, RICK)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, December 31st:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

