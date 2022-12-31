StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BIOL. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.34. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 118.42% and a negative net margin of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

