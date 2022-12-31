StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bridgeline Digital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

