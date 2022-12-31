StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bridgeline Digital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
