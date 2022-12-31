StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Triumph Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Triumph Financial to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Triumph Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.33.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.