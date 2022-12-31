StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TBK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Triumph Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Triumph Financial to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Triumph Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.33.
Triumph Financial Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Triumph Financial
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
