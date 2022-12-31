StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of CULP opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.20.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Culp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
