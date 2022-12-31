StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CULP opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Culp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

About Culp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Culp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 39,057 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Culp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

