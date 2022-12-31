StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Fuel Tech stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $38.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 4.33.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

