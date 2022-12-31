StockNews.com Lowers Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Sell

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HHC remained flat at $76.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 273,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.43. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $86,000.
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.