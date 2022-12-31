StockNews.com Lowers Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Sell

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HHC remained flat at $76.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 273,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.43. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 568,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,749,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,785,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

