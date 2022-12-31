Strategic Asset Leasing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Strategic Asset Leasing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,809,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Strategic Asset Leasing Stock Performance

Shares of Strategic Asset Leasing stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. 584,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958,558. Strategic Asset Leasing has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Strategic Asset Leasing Company Profile

