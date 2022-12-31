Streamr Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $865,543.35 (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $865,543.35 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

