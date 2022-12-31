Suku Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Suku has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $664,254.14 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Suku

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

