SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the November 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SVF Investment Stock Down 19.3 %

Shares of SVF Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 52,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,573. SVF Investment has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

