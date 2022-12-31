Sweat Economy (SWEAT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.02 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $36.89 million and $1.02 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,015,715,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,620,970,735 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

