Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,050.0 days.
Swiss Life Trading Down 0.6 %
SWSDF traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $511.00. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $408.91 and a 12 month high of $664.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.34.
Swiss Life Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Life (SWSDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.