Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,050.0 days.

SWSDF traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $511.00. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $408.91 and a 12 month high of $664.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.34.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

