Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

