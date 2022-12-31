SysGroup (LON:SYS) Shares Down 1.8%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.50 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.33). Approximately 1,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 39,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).

SysGroup Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £13.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,950.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.55.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. The company offers public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as virtual private cloud, PCI-DSS hosting, cloud desktop, and SysCloud services; managed IT services comprising managed cloud, managed infrastructure, managed IT support, managed virtual desktop, managed office 365, managed AWS, and managed azure; disaster recovery, sys-assure 365, and back up services; and IT security services, such as penetration testing, endpoint security, DDOS, email security, security awareness training, firewalls, multi factor authentication, and GDPR automation services.

Featured Articles

