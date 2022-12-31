T-mac DAO (TMG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $244.11 Million

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $244.11 million and approximately $55,400.98 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.24411886 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $55,823.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

