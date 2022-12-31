Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Update

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Table Trac Stock Up 2.2 %
TBTC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
Table Trac Company Profile
