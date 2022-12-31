Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Update

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Stock Up 2.2 %

TBTC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

