Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Down 27.1% in December

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of Taboola.com stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Taboola.com by 171.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taboola.com by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 68.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 812,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 329,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taboola.com by 30.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 155,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

