Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Down 27.1% in December

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Taboola.com stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $332.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.43.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
