Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Update

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Up 0.1 %

TYOYY stock opened at $115.76 on Friday. Taiyo Yuden has a 12 month low of $99.29 and a 12 month high of $244.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.20.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Taiyo Yuden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.