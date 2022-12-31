Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tarena International Stock Performance

TEDU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 4,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $52.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of -0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International in a report on Monday, December 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

