Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKRW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,879. Tastemaker Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.