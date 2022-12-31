Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,100 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 303,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 957.8 days.

Technip Energies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of THNPF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. Technip Energies has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on THNPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Technip Energies from €15.50 ($16.49) to €18.50 ($19.68) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

