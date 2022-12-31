Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TIIAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.26) to €0.20 ($0.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.23) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.18) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.15 ($0.16) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Stock Down 4.2 %

TIIAY opened at $2.28 on Monday. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.