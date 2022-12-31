Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

VIV opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth $3,266,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.