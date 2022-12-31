Tellor (TRB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $28.46 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Tellor has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $28.46 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $12.18 or 0.00073435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002631 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00462751 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.38 or 0.02919154 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,913.47 or 0.29611311 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,336,679 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
