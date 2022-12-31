The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 625 ($7.54) and last traded at GBX 636 ($7.68). 44,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 258,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 637 ($7.69).

The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 620.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 602.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

