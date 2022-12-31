The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

EEA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,510. The European Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.

The European Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,884,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

