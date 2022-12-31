The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
The European Equity Fund Price Performance
EEA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,510. The European Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23.
The European Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund
The European Equity Fund Company Profile
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
