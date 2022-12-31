The Graph (GRT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.43 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $479.87 million and $13.43 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00461577 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.03004097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.06 or 0.29536183 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,549,439,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,719,547,741 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.