The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Up 93.8% in December

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

The Mexico Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 22,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,291. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The Mexico Fund has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

The Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Mexico Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 175,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Mexico Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after buying an additional 165,901 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in The Mexico Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

