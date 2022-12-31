The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of The SPAR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

The SPAR Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGPPF remained flat at 7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The SPAR Group has a 12 month low of 7.30 and a 12 month high of 10.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 8.55.

The SPAR Group Company Profile

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR grocery stores and various other branded group retail outlets in Southern Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, Building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

