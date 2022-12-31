The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Timken worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Timken Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have commented on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

TKR stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.