Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 103,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.88. 159,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,598. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 63.59% and a negative return on equity of 474.37%. Analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

