Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $188.55 million and $1.42 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00066274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056464 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024211 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007615 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003486 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today.First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k.Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts. Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs announced Theta 3.0, which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

