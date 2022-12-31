Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $188.55 million and $1.42 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00066274 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056464 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001042 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024211 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007615 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001512 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003486 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
