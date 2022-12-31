Threshold (T) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.44 Million

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $159.89 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00036238 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00227078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024556 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01523705 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,966,705.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

