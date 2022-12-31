Threshold (T) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.57 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Threshold has a market capitalization of $154.25 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00036332 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00227541 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024621 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01523705 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,966,705.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

