Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in December

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Till Capital Price Performance

Shares of TILCF stock remained flat at $4.02 on Friday. Till Capital has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States.

