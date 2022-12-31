TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in December

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,600 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 1,367,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,996.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TIS Stock Performance

TIS stock remained flat at $27.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. TIS has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.

TIS Company Profile

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

