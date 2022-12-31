TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TODGF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TOD’S in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised TOD’S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TOD’S from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TOD’S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

TODGF opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. TOD’S has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $67.95.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

